News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg to take message to US by boat

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg to take message to US by boat
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 10:55 AM

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager whose social media-savvy activism has inspired tens of thousands of students in Europe to miss lessons and protest for faster action against climate change, plans to take her message to America the old-fashioned way: by boat.

The 16-year-old tweeted today that she will sail across the Atlantic aboard a high-tech racing yacht, leaving Britain next month.

In an exclusive interview ahead of her announcement, Greta said she spent a long time trying to figure out whether she could accept invitations to UN climate summits in New York and Santiago, Chile, later this year.

Greta, who does not use planes because of their high greenhouse gas emissions, said “it needs to be easier to be climate neutral”.

READ MORE

India’s tiger population increases to nearly 3,000

- Associated Press

More on this topic

Smart local governments should clear the path for electric scootersSmart local governments should clear the path for electric scooters

James Lovelock at 100: A voice we ignore, but at our perilJames Lovelock at 100: A voice we ignore, but at our peril

Congestion charges could drive down car emissionsCongestion charges could drive down car emissions

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

Greta Thunbergclimate changeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Johnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of OctoberJohnson sets out structures to deliver Brexit by end of October

Top US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashesTop US intelligence official to leave role after Trump clashes

Man trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UKMan trapped in rocks with water up to his neck saved after four-hour ordeal in UK

Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’Vatican bones ‘too old to be missing 15-year-old girl’


Lifestyle

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

A serious veggie dinner option.How to make Ainsley Harriott’s baked cauliflower with black beans and coconut

Certain people are trying to make hipster jeans happen again.Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing? Or do we use it to explain human behaviour, asksStuck in the middle... Is Middle Child Syndrome really a thing?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »