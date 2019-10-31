News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Climate change action too timid, warns Amnesty International chief

Climate change action too timid, warns Amnesty International chief
By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 04:43 PM

The official response to the “ticking clock” of climate change has been far too timid, the head of Amnesty International has said.

Secretary-general Kumi Naidoo said global shifts caused by rising emissions levels constitute a “death penalty” on the population of the planet.

He was speaking in Northern Ireland, where parts of Belfast face the threat of severe flooding due to rising sea levels.

Our politicians need to understand that nature does not negotiate, you cannot change the science

He warned the agriculture sector will also encounter major challenges from changing rainfall patterns.

He said: “Our politicians need to understand that nature does not negotiate, you cannot change the science and all that is within our grasp is to change political will to act ambitiously on this issue.”

Political will is a “renewable resource”, he said, and pointed to the engagement of young people on the issue.

“Unlike other issues that humanity has faced over time, whether it was colonialism, slavery, women’s right to vote, and so on, all of these struggles did not fundamentally have a clock in the middle of the table saying you have to sort it out by such-and-such a date.

“At least there is not a clock saying you have to fix it within 10 years, which is what we are now being told by the science, to get emissions to peak and start coming down drastically by 2030.

“The response of governments, business and even civil society has been far too timid.”

He said the struggle to avoid catastrophic climate change should be dedicated to protecting our children, and their children’s futures.

“If there is one thing that unites people across the world regardless of religion, race, class and colour, it is that we all want to do the best for our children and want them to be able to be safe and live happy lives.

“Right now climate change constitutes the biggest inter-generational human rights violation that humanity has ever seen.”

Much of Northern Ireland’s power still comes from fossil fuels, although there has been an expansion in the use of renewables.

Mr Kumi Naidoo said: “The reality is that those countries that do not get ahead of the green technology curve now asap, the longer they drag on their addiction to fossil fuels, they will find themselves in a non-competitive position when the transitions happen on scale, and they are going to happen, it is only a matter of time.

“Any country that lags behind will find themselves at an economic disadvantage.

“Northern Ireland should be thinking about investments in clean energy, not only thinking about importing things but also thinking whether you can develop a domestic energy efficiency as well as renewable energy industry.”

More on this topic

Children will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable financeChildren will play central part as Cork hosts key event on sustainable finance

Varadkar: Every citizen and business must play their part in climate planVaradkar: Every citizen and business must play their part in climate plan

11 ways climate change and air pollution can damage your health11 ways climate change and air pollution can damage your health

Claims that environmentally friendly petrol would give same climate benefits as 100,000 electric vehiclesClaims that environmentally friendly petrol would give same climate benefits as 100,000 electric vehicles

Amnesty InternationalBelfastclimate changeEnvironmentKumi NaidooTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Iraqi president bows to protests and calls for new voting lawIraqi president bows to protests and calls for new voting law

Bercow accused of ‘defending the indefensible’ in furious Commons bust-upBercow accused of ‘defending the indefensible’ in furious Commons bust-up

Vampire bats give a little help to their friendsVampire bats give a little help to their friends

UK election: Farage refuses to be drawn on reports Brexit Party will cut candidate numbersUK election: Farage refuses to be drawn on reports Brexit Party will cut candidate numbers


Lifestyle

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

Hot apple desserts.Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

It’s managed chaos from the moment the alarm goes off as myself.Working life: Dr Tanya Mulcahy, Health Inovation Hub Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »