Climate campaigner Greta arrives in New York after crossing ocean in yacht

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 09:26 PM

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City following a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat to attend a global warming conference.

The 16-year-old and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4pm local time on Wednesday, concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth in the UK.

A crowd of activists lined a Hudson River promenade to give her cheers of welcome.

Greta waved to spectators as her boat arrived.

She refused to fly because of the carbon emissions involved in jet travel.

The teenager has led protests against climate change in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

Supporters of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg await her arrival at a marina in New York (Mark Lennihan/AP)
She is set to speak at a United Nations climate summit in September.

