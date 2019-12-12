News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Climate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summit

By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 09:18 AM

Greenpeace activists have unfurled a banner on the European Union’s new headquarters warning of a “climate emergency” hours before leaders gather to discuss plans to combat global warming.

Around 30 environmental activists clad in red and wearing climbing gear stood on ledges of the Europa building in Brussels as police gathered below and a helicopter circled overhead.

The group managed to climb the building by using the ladder of an old fire engine and have enough food to last for two days, according to Greenpeace spokesman Mark Breddy.

The EU leaders are set to debate ways for the 28-nation bloc to become carbon neutral by 2050. But poorer coal-dependent nations fear they could be hardest hit by the effort to transform their energy sources.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled on Wednesday a new “European Green Deal” with an offer of some 100 billion euro (£84 billion) to help fossil-fuel reliant EU nations that make the transition to lower emissions.

The EU leaders will also discuss their long-term budget plans, the euro single currency and Brexit.

climate change, European Union, Global warming, Greenpeace

