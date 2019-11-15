News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail once again

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from the 48-foot (15-meter) catamaran La Vagabonde as it departs Salt Ponds in Hampton, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Thunberg left North America on a return trip across the Atlantic hitching a renewable-energy ride with an Australian family aboard their catamaran. (Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 04:20 PM

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has set sail from Hampton, Virginia after almost three months campaigning in the United States.

Thunberg made headlines when she sailed to New York three months ago in protest of the environmental impact of air travel.

The 16-year-old is headed for the 25th COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain. She had originally planned to travel to Chile, but the country pulled out of hosting the summit due to protests.

While in the US, she appeared on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" in New York, protested alongside Sioux leaders in North Dakota, biked in Santa Monica with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and joined school strikes every Friday from Iowa City to Los Angeles.

In September, Greta gave an impassioned speech before the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she addressed world leaders for not acting quickly and decisively to combat climate change.

You can track her journey here:

