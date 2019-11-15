Climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail once again

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has set sail from Hampton, Virginia after almost three months campaigning in the United States.

Thunberg made headlines when she sailed to New York three months ago in protest of the environmental impact of air travel.

The 16-year-old is headed for the 25th COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain. She had originally planned to travel to Chile, but the country pulled out of hosting the summit due to protests.

Day 2. In the Gulf Stream. Yesterday was quite rough conditions in the shallow waters off the coast. Today much nicer. Slept really well. Great to be back on the ocean! @Sailing_LaVaga @elayna__c @_NikkiHenderson pic.twitter.com/zKTXbbUKl6 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 14, 2019

While in the US, she appeared on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" in New York, protested alongside Sioux leaders in North Dakota, biked in Santa Monica with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and joined school strikes every Friday from Iowa City to Los Angeles.

In September, Greta gave an impassioned speech before the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where she addressed world leaders for not acting quickly and decisively to combat climate change.

You can track her journey here: