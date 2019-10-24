News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Clemency plea for migrants given death penalty over British backpacker murders

Clemency plea for migrants given death penalty over British backpacker murders
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 10:06 AM

The families of two Burmese migrant workers sentenced to death for murdering two British tourists in Thailand in 2014 have appealed to the Thai king to spare their lives.

The mothers of Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, accompanied by lawyers and a senior diplomat from Burma’s embassy in Thailand, submitted an official petition for clemency today at Bang Kwang prison on the outskirts of Bangkok, where the two men are being held.

Phyu Shwe Nu, mother of Zaw Lin, and May Thein, mother of Wai Phyo, arrive at Bangkwang prison to petition for a royal pardon for their sons (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Phyu Shwe Nu, mother of Zaw Lin, and May Thein, mother of Wai Phyo, arrive at Bangkwang prison to petition for a royal pardon for their sons (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The two men denied killing David Miller and raping and killing Hannah Witheridge, whose battered bodies were found on a beach on the island of Koh Tao in the Gulf of Thailand.

The verdicts were controversial because of allegations that police mishandled evidence and beat the suspects into making confessions.

READ MORE

Republicans disrupt impeachment deposition

More on this topic

Nine migrants found alive inside lorry container in UK town of Kent Nine migrants found alive inside lorry container in UK town of Kent

Tributes to teenage boys fatally stabbed at house partyTributes to teenage boys fatally stabbed at house party

Harry Dunn family accuse police chief of attack by ‘calling out’ spokesmanHarry Dunn family accuse police chief of attack by ‘calling out’ spokesman

Police sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn deathPolice sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn death

British backpackersBurmese migrantsDavid MillerHannah WitheridgeKoh TaoThailandTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Johnson pulls out of appearance before senior MPs to ‘focus on Brexit’Johnson pulls out of appearance before senior MPs to ‘focus on Brexit’

Nine migrants found alive inside lorry container in UK town of Kent Nine migrants found alive inside lorry container in UK town of Kent

Trump name removed from ice rinks in New York’s Central ParkTrump name removed from ice rinks in New York’s Central Park

Channel 4 postpones Smuggled documentary after bodies found in lorryChannel 4 postpones Smuggled documentary after bodies found in lorry


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »