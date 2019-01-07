NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Clemency for woman convicted of murder whose case was championed by celebrities

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 10:27 PM

An American woman serving a life sentence for murder whose case was championed by several celebrities has been granted clemency.

Tennessee governor Bill Haslam said he would show mercy to Cyntoia Brown by releasing her on August 7.

The 30-year-old will remain on parole for 10 years.

Brown said in a statement that she will do everything to justify Mr Haslam’s faith in her and thanked her family for their support.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities rallied for Brown as she fought her life sentence for the 2004 murder of a man who had picked her up for sex.

She was 16 at the time.

Her lawyers said she was a sex trafficking victim and feared for her life.

- Press Association


