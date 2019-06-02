NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Clashes at Jerusalem holy site as Israel marks 1967 war win

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 10:39 AM

Israeli police say security forces have clashed with Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says Palestinians hurled stones and chairs at forces on Sunday, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of the Old City during the 1967 Middle East war.

The incident came after Israeli nationalists visited the contested site, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Tensions run high on Jerusalem Day, which this year falls toward the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Two days earlier, police say a Palestinian stabbed two Israelis in the Old City before being killed.

Israelis are to hold an annual march through the Old City, and police say they are on high alert to avoid violence.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cruise ship collides with tourist boat in Venice

One dead, two injured following collision in Tipperary

Amanda Holden: I love people are still talking about my cleavage

Halsey and Yungblud put on steamy show at Wango Tango

TOPIC:

More in this Section

74 migrants held as eight boats intercepted crossing English Channel

12 victims of Virginia Beach gun massacre remembered

Italy blocks Steve Bannon's plans for right-wing political academy

Dozens injured in explosion at Russian TNT manufacturing plant


Lifestyle

On song: Singer Karen Underwood rediscovers the joy of living in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »