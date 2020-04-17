Claim made in Scotland for €63.6m St Patrick's Day Euromillions jackpot

A claim has been made for the €63,600,033 EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single ticket-holder in Scotland.

An appeal was issued last month as the ticket, bought in South Ayrshire, was unclaimed but Camelot, the operator of the UK's National Lottery, has confirmed a claim has now been made.

The owner of the winning ticket matched all five main numbers and the two Lucky Stars in the draw on Tuesday, March 17, to take the €63,600,033 (£57,869,670) jackpot.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The claim is going through the validation process before any payment can be made.

Once the ticket has been validated and the money paid out, it is up to the winner to decide whether to go public.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “It is fantastic news that a lucky ticket-holder has now claimed this enormous prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“During the current crisis, we’d like to encourage as many players as possible to check their tickets and play online or on the National Lottery app, and to only buy their tickets in retail or claim a retail prize if they are already in-store to do an essential shop.”