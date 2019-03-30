NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cities across world go dark to mark Earth Hour

Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 08:17 PM

The lights on the Eiffel Tower have been turned off as Paris joined cities across the world in marking Earth Hour, a global campaign to urge more action against climate change.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo dimmed the lights on the city’s most famous monument for an hour starting at 8.30pm local time. The tower’s lights normally dominate the Paris skyline after dusk.

French President Emmanuel Macron has campaigned to “Make Our Planet Great Again”, but has faced criticism from those who say his efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions target the poor.

Earth Hour events have spread to more than 180 countries since the movement started in 2007.

Acropolis hill in Greece before, above, and after having its lighting switched off to mark Earth Hour (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

In the Polish capital Warsaw, the landmark Palace of Culture and Science turned off its night illumination, along with some churches and Old Town walls.

Earlier, as night fell in Hong Kong, major buildings along Victoria Harbour turned off their non-essential lights and the city’s popular tourist attraction known as the Symphony of Lights was cancelled.

Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest building, joined surrounding buildings in shutting off the lights.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

climate changeEarth HourEnvironmentWWF

