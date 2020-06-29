News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada

Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 07:22 PM

Cirque du Soleil has filed for creditor protection in Canada while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic.

The creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas blamed the “immense disruption and forced show closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The Montreal-based circus arts show company temporarily suspended productions around the world in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cirque du Soleil also announced the termination of approximately 3,480 employees previously furloughed in March.

In connection with the filing, Cirque du Soleil said it has entered into a purchase agreement with existing shareholders TPG, Fosun and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, as well as Investissement Quebec as a debt provider.

It said the sponsors’ bid includes an intent to rehire a substantial majority of the terminated employees, business conditions allowing, when operations can resume.

The company added that as shows in Las Vegas and Orlando are expected to resume before other shows, the artists and show staff of the resident shows division are not affected.

The Las Vegas shows that were cancelled included O at the Bellagio, KA at the MGM Grand, The Beatles LOVE at the Mirage, Mystere at Treasure Island, Zumanity at New York-New York and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay.

Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras in Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth were also cancelled.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Cirque du SoleilTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protest named by US policeMan shot dead at Breonna Taylor protest named by US police

Walmart warehouse gunman ‘lost his job at centre last year’Walmart warehouse gunman ‘lost his job at centre last year’

Taiwan goes ahead with LGBT pride parade after containing pandemicTaiwan goes ahead with LGBT pride parade after containing pandemic

Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chantTrump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant


Lifestyle

Riesling is the greatest white wine grape in the world. Yet it is regularly ignored by the most enthusiastic wine consumers.Wine with Leslie: Probably the best white in world

Financial advise with Grainne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Take a deep breath and start to tackle finances after Covid-19 crisis

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »