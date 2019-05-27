NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Churches agree plan for restoration of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 08:33 PM

The three churches in charge of Jerusalem’s holiest Christian site say they have reached an agreement to begin a multi-million dollar renovation of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Leaders of the Greek Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian churches issued a statement announcing the project to restore the foundations and flooring of the church, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed and resurrected.

A Greek team headed the 2016 restoration project to preserve the aedicule, a large structure inside the church housing the tomb.

The exterior of the church of the Holy Sepulchre (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The upcoming second rehabilitation project will involve two Italian institutions.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is shared by multiple Christian sects under a status quo management agreement.

Even perceived alterations to the status quo have resulted in arguments or violence.

- Press Association

