Chuck Schumer: Deal reached on major parts of 500bn-dollar US coronavirus aid package

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said an agreement has been reached on “every major issue” of a nearly 500 billion-dollar (£400bn) coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and Covid-19 virus testing.

Mr Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with top Trump administration officials produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

“We have a deal and I think we’ll pass it today,” Mr Schumer said on Tuesday morning on CNN.

He cautioned that staff are still “dotting the Is and crossing the Ts.”

A Tuesday afternoon Senate session could provide an opportunity to quickly pass the legislation if it comes together quickly, although the Democratic-controlled House is planning a vote later in the week.

Most of the funding, more than 300 billion dollars, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan programme that ran out of money last week.

On testing, we need major new investments to bolster the supply and manufacturing chain and significantly expand free testing for all, reporting, and contact tracing. That’s why Democrats are fighting for our $30 billion plan for a comprehensive national testing strategy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 21, 2020

Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

The emerging draft measure — originally designed by Republicans as a 250 billion-dollar stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far.

Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, although they likely will be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.

The Senate met for a brief session on Monday afternoon that could have provided a window to act on the upcoming measure under fast-track procedures requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but it was not ready in time.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up another Senate session for Tuesday in the hope that an agreement will be finished by then.

Mr McConnell warned, however, that he would not know whether the Senate could pass it by voice vote until the measure is unveiled.

“It’s now been four days since the paycheque protection programme ran out of money. Republicans have been trying to secure more funding for this critical programme for a week and a half now,” Mr McConnell said during Monday’s brief session.

“Our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the administration, so the Senate regretfully will not be able to pass more funding for Americans’ paycheques today.”

It’s been four days since the Paycheck Protection Program ran dry. Republicans have been trying to fund this job-saving program for over a week, but Democrats have blocked us. The Senate will meet again tomorrow. I hope my colleagues will finally let this help move forward. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 20, 2020

The House has announced a vote on the pending package could come later in the week, possibly on Thursday, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Mr Hoyer also announced that the chamber will vote on a temporary rules change to permit limited proxy voting during the Covid-19 crisis.

With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, the administration has been pressing for an immediate replenishment of the paycheque protection programme.

But Democrats sought additional money in a replay of the tactical jockeying that caused the recently-passed rescue measure to spiral to about two trillion dollars.

Talks have dragged as the two sides have quarrelled over the design of a nationwide testing regime, among other unsettled pieces.

“I heard today from our legislative affairs team that they are hopeful we can get a deal this week,” top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday on Fox News.

The emerging accord links the administration’s effort to replenish the small-business fund with Democrats’ demands for more money for hospitals and virus testing.

It would provide more than 300 billion dollars (£243bn) for the small-business payroll programme, with 60 billion dollars (£48.6bn) or so set aside for community lenders that seek to focus on underbanked neighbourhoods and rural areas.

Another 60 billion dollars would be available for a small-business loans and grants programme that has previously been aimed at helping businesses harmed by natural disasters like hurricanes.

Additionally, it would bring 75 billion dollars (£60.8bn) for hospitals and 25 billion dollars (£20.3bn) for testing, according to those involved in the talks.

Democrats have been pushing to boost funding to cash-strapped states and local governments whose revenues have cratered. They had proposed 150 billion dollars (£122bn) for the effort, but Republican leaders stood hard in opposition, at least regarding the current package of Covid-19 aid.

The US government’s paycheque protection programme has been swamped by companies applying for loans and reached its appropriations limit last Thursday after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.