News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Christopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protest

Christopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protest
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A statue of Christopher Columbus has been vandalised on the US holiday that bears his name.

The statue in Providence, Rhode island was splashed from head to toe with red paint on Monday, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.

A sign reading “stop celebrating genocide” sits at the base of a statue of Christopher Columbus (Michelle R. Smith/AP)
A sign reading “stop celebrating genocide” sits at the base of a statue of Christopher Columbus (Michelle R. Smith/AP)

The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.

The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past.

The New World explorer has become a polarising figure.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Police are investigating, and a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza said the statue will be cleaned om Monday.

More on this topic

US’s ‘worst serial killer’ murdered children on an industrial scaleUS’s ‘worst serial killer’ murdered children on an industrial scale

One dead and two missing after hotel collapse in New OrleansOne dead and two missing after hotel collapse in New Orleans

Ex-death row Scot accused of threatening prosecutorEx-death row Scot accused of threatening prosecutor

American buyers stockpile Parmesan ahead of higher tariffs on cheese importsAmerican buyers stockpile Parmesan ahead of higher tariffs on cheese imports

Christopher ColumbusTOPIC: US

More in this Section

One of Britain’s worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prisonOne of Britain’s worst paedophiles stabbed to death in prison

The Queen’s Speech at a glanceThe Queen’s Speech at a glance

In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry at State Opening of UK ParliamentIn Pictures: Pomp and pageantry at State Opening of UK Parliament

What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?What does Catalonia secession trial mean for Spain?


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »