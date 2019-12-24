News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem

Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Thousands of Christian pilgrims descended on the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Tuesday’s annual Christmas Eve celebrations.

The Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus was born, was set to host Palestinian dignitaries and pilgrims from around the world for a midnight Mass.

Uniformed Palestinian scouts wearing yellow and gold capes paraded past assembled visitors in Manger Square, bedecked with a large Christmas tree, playing drums and bagpipes.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the head Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, crossed an Israeli army checkpoint from Jerusalem to Bethlehem ahead of prayers, where he was greeted by prominent members of Bethlehem’s Christian community.

A worshipper prays inside the Church of the Nativity on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
A worshipper prays inside the Church of the Nativity on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The archbishop said that he draws hope from the “desire, especially in the youth, to do something for their societies, families.”

“This is my hope, is that these people can make Christmas not just today, but every day, because that’s what we need,” he said.

Christmas festivities are typically a boost for Bethlehem’s flagging economy and for the Holy Land’s dwindling Christian population, which has shrunk over the decades compared to the general population.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maaya said the number of foreign tourists visiting the West Bank rose to 3.5 million in 2019, from three million the previous year.

At least 15,000 pilgrims were staying overnight in Bethlehem for Christmas, she said.

“All hotels in the city are full today,” said Ms Maaya, including hotels newly completed this year.

Most of Bethlehem is in the Palestinian-controlled area of the West Bank, but Israel’s imposing separation barrier runs through part of the city and is a constant reminder of the complex political reality.

BethlehemChristmasChristmas EveChurch of the NativityJerusalemManger SquareWest BankTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruptionPolice suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption

Australian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continuesAustralian PM in pledge to volunteer firefighters as wildfire battle continues

Russia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training missionRussia’s most advanced fighter jet crashes on training mission

Police suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruptionPolice suspend search for two missing people after White Island eruption


Lifestyle

There have been some very naughty elves on the shelves this Christmas, the first-class pupils of Scoil Ursula in Blackrock tell Susan O’Shea, and Santa is going to have a very full sleigh, packed full of gadgets, princesses, and even a pugFirst-class kids tell us what they want for Christmas.....

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Preventing crime over the festive holiday season

On the threshold of the year to come, some well-known people tell Donal O’Keeffe their new year’s resolutions.Five well-known people on their new year’s resolutions

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »