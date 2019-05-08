NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after years on death row leaves Pakistan

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan, has left the country for Canada to be reunited with her daughters, Pakistan’s media said.

Wilson Chawdhry of the British Pakistani Christian Association told the Associated Press on Wednesday that he had received a text message from a British diplomat stating simply: “Aasia is out.”

A close friend of Ms Bibi confirmed that she had left the country, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ms Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in 2009 after a quarrel with a fellow farm worker.

She spent eight years on death row until the Supreme Court last year overturned her conviction. She has since been in protective custody.

Islamic extremists have rioted over the case and threatened to kill her.

- Press Association

