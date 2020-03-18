Chinese student in UK subjected to ‘coronavirus-linked race hate attack’

An MSP has condemned a “disgusting” attack on a Chinese student, said to be a coronavirus-related hate crime.

The incident happened in Dumbarton Road in Glasgow on March 5.

The Glasgow Times reported the student had their clothes torn by three people shouting “coronavirus”. MSP Sandra White condemned the attack (Andrew Milligan/PA)

SNP MSP Sandra White, who represents Glasgow Kelvin, said: “This is a disgusting attack and will not be tolerated.

“To attack an innocent person in the street for no other reason than sheer ignorance is utterly appalling.”

She added: “Hate crime is unacceptable in modern day Scotland. This is a time when we need to be supporting each other, not attacking one another.

“I sincerely hope this is an isolated case and would encourage anyone who has been a victim of hate crime or anyone who has witnessed hate crime to report it to Police Scotland immediately.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating following the report of racial abuse on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, around 9am on Thursday March 5 2020. Inquires are ongoing.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024