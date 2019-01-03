NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Chinese spacecraft makes first landing on moon’s far side

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:48 AM

A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon, state media said.

The lunar explorer Chang’e 4 touched down at 10.26am local time (2.26am Irish Time), China Central Television said in a brief announcement at the top of its noon news broadcast.

A simulated landing process of Chang’e 4 lunar probe is seen through the monitor at Beijing Aerospace Control Centre (Jin Liwang/Xinhua News via AP)

The far side of the moon faces away from Earth and is relatively unexplored. It is also known as the dark side of the moon.

The pioneering landing demonstrates China’s growing ambitions as a space power.

In 2013, Chang’e 3 was the first spacecraft to land on the moon since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 in 1976.

  • The Long March 3B rocket carrying Chang'e 4 blasted off on December 8 and touched down at 10.26am local time on Thursday
  • China plans to send its Chang'e 5 probe to the moon next year

The mission of Chang’e 4, which is carrying a rover, includes carrying out low-frequency radio astronomical observations and probing the structure and mineral composition of the terrain.

The Long March 3B rocket carrying Chang’e 4 blasted off on December 8 from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southern China.

In May, a relay satellite “Queqiao,” or “Magpie Bridge”, named after an ancient Chinese folk tale, was launched to provide communications support between Chang’e 4 and Earth.

China plans to send its Chang’e 5 probe to the moon next year and have it return to Earth with samples — the first time that will have been done since 1976.

- Press Association


