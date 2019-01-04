Chinese rover begins exploring far side of the moon

A lunar rover has begun exploring the terrain in the world’s first mission on the far side of the moon.

Jade Rabbit 2 drove off a ramp and on to the soft, snow-like surface after a Chinese spacecraft made the first soft landing on the moon’s far side.

A photo posted online by China’s space agency showed tracks left by the rover as it headed away from the spacecraft.

“It’s a small step for the rover, but one giant leap for the Chinese nation,” Wu Weiren, the chief designer of the Lunar Exploration Project, told state broadcaster CCTV.

“This giant leap is a decisive move for our exploration of space and the conquering of the universe.”

Previous moon landings, including America’s six manned missions from 1969 to 1972, have been on the near side of the moon, which faces Earth. The far side has been observed many times from lunar orbits but never explored on the surface.

China’s space community is taking pride in the successful landing, which posed technical challenges because the moon blocks direct communication between the spacecraft and its controllers on Earth.

China has been trying to catch up with the United States and other nations in space exploration.

“The landing on the far side shows China’s technology is powerful,” said He Qisong, a space expert at the East China University of Science and Law in Shanghai.

While China’s space programme still lags behind America’s, he said “China has already positioned itself at least as good as Russia and the European Union.”

The news cheered people on the streets of Beijing, many of whom said it showed that China can now achieve or even surpass what the United States has done.

“I think it has huge groundbreaking significance for our country, in the space industry and related industries, as well as research and possible exploration of the moon in the future,” businessman Zheng Xu said.

The Chinese rover has six powered wheels, allowing it to continue to operate even if one wheel fails. It has a maximum speed of 200 metres per hour and can climb a 20-degree hill or an obstacle up to 20cm tall.

“The surface is soft and it is similar to that when you are walking on the snow,” rover designer Shen Zhenrong, of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, said.

Exploring the cosmos from the far side of the moon could eventually help scientists learn more about the early days of the solar system and even the birth of the universe’s first stars.

The far side is popularly called the “dark side” because it cannot be seen from Earth and is relatively unknown, not because it lacks sunlight.

- Press Association