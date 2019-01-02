NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Chinese president calls for reunification between China and Taiwan

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 08:25 AM

The issue of unification between China and Taiwan should not be left for future generations to deal with, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said.

No one or no party can stop the trend toward unification, the Chinese leader said in a speech devoted to Taiwan, calling independence for the self-governing island against history and a dead-end.

"We are willing to create a vast space for peaceful unification, but we will never leave any room for any sort of Taiwan independence separatist activities," he said.

Taiwan and China split in a civil war that brought the Communists to power in China in 1949.

The rival Nationalists set up their own government on the island about 160 kilometres (100 miles) off the Chinese mainland.

Mr Xi proposed talks between the two sides to work out "a systematic arrangement for the peaceful development of the cross-strait relationship".

While the president said that people on both sides want peaceful reunification, it is unclear how his message will be received on the other side of the Taiwan Strait.

READ MORE: Donald Trump lacks character in leading 'divided nation', claims Mitt Romney

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that its people want to maintain their self-rule and autonomy.

Mr Xi pledged that unification would be under a one-country, two-system framework that would respect the Taiwanese social system and way of life and guarantee their property rights, religious beliefs and other rights.

"The political disputes that have existed for a long time ... affect the healthy and continuous development of the cross-strait relationship and cannot be passed from generation to generation," he said.

PA


KEYWORDS

ChinaTaiwanXi Jinping

Related Articles

China accuses UK of ‘deep-rooted pride and prejudice’ amid Huawei concerns

China debates 2019 growth

China confirms it has detained two Canadians

China scrambles to raise millions of fever-free pigs

More in this Section

Earth artwork lets visitors enjoy astronauts’ view from space

UK can ‘turn a corner’ if MPs back Brexit deal, says Theresa May

Pedestrians injured as van ‘deliberately’ driven into New Year crowd in Tokyo

Kim Jong-un open to further talks between North Korea and United States


Lifestyle

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

Olivia Colman cuts mustard in two royal roles from different eras

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »