Chinese legislators endorse Hong Kong national security law

Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 08:38 AM

China’s ceremonial legislature has endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the UK and the US.

The National People’s Congress approved the bill as it wrapped up an annual session held under intensive anti-coronavirus controls.

The Hong Kong security law will alter the territory’s mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its government to enforce measures to be decided later by Chinese leaders.

The measure and the way it is being enacted prompted Washington to announce it no longer will treat Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing.

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

The legislature also approved a government budget that will increase spending to generate jobs in an effort to reverse an economic slump after Chinese industries were shut down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.


