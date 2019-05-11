NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Chinese envoy insists US trade talks have not broken down

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 02:26 PM

China’s leading trade envoy has said the failure to strike a deal in the tariffs war with the US is “just a small setback”, and negotiations will continue despite increases in import duties on American imports from China.

Chinese vice premier Liu He told reporters in Washington he remains cautiously optimistic, but insisted that a deal would require the Trump administration to agree to end the punitive tariffs it has imposed on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods.

In comments carried by China’s state-run CCTV, Mr Liu said the remaining differences are crucial ones having to do with principles, “and we will make no concessions on matters of principle”.

He said he did not believe the negotiations had broken down.

“On the contrary, I think it is just a small setback in the talks between two countries, which is inevitable,” Mr Liu told Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV.

Mr Liu said it was “China’s opinion that the tariffs are the starting point of the trade friction and must be totally lifted if a deal is reached”.

The Trump administration raised tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods to 25% from 10% on Friday.

Liu He waves as he departs the Office of the United States trade representative in Washington (AP)

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said the US is preparing to expand those tariffs to cover 300 billion dollars (£230 billion) of Chinese products that are not already facing import taxes, or virtually everything imported from China.

Mr Liu also said the two sides disagreed over the amount of goods China would pledge to purchase from the US to help reduce the American trade deficit.

He said: “We think this is a very serious issue and we cannot easily change our minds.”

Mr Liu sought to downplay the scale and impact of the dispute, saying that China is a strong nation and would surmount any problems caused by the conflict.

“We just had differences on the wording in certain documents and we hoped to solve the differences,” he said.

“Therefore, we think it unnecessary to make an over-reaction to it.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

London mayor Sadiq Khan has police protection after social media threats

More on this topic

Thousands march through Hong Kong in extradition law protest

Hong Kong pro-democracy protest leaders jailed

Living to work: Chinese workers begin to protest

World is silent about China’s prison camps

KEYWORDS

ChinatradeUS

More in this Section

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’

Virgin Galactic moves rocket to New Mexico ahead of first space tourism flight

Uber shares close down 8% amid doubts over future profitability

Guns N’ Roses clash with brewery over beer and bandanas


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »