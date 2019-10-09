News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China’s rulers hit out at Apple over app that monitors police movements

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 09:45 AM

Apple became the latest company targeted for Chinese pressure over protests in Hong Kong after the ruling Communist Party’s main newspaper criticised the tech giant for a smartphone app that allows activists to report police movements.

HKmap.live, designed by an outside supplier and available on Apple Inc’s online store, “facilitates illegal behaviour”, the People’s Daily said in a commentary.

Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?

“Is Apple guiding Hong Kong thugs?” the newspaper said.

Beijing has pressed companies including Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways to take the government’s side against the protests, which are in their fourth month.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The demonstrations began over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include other grievances and demands for greater democracy.

HKmap.live allows users to report police locations, use of tear gas and other details that are added to a regularly updated map.

A version is also available for smartphones that use the Android operating system.

Protesters march in the rain on a street in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Protesters march in the rain on a street in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

The criticism of Apple followed government attacks starting last weekend on the National Basketball Association over a comment by the general manager of the Houston Rockets in support of the protesters.

State TV has cancelled broadcasts of NBA games.

“Apple jumped into this on its own and mixed together business with politics and commercial activity with illegal activities,” the People’s Daily said.

The newspaper warned Apple might be damaging its reputation with Chinese consumers.

Police use tear gas to disperse protesters (Kin Cheung/AP)
Police use tear gas to disperse protesters (Kin Cheung/AP)

Brands targeted in the past by Beijing have been subjected to campaigns by the entirely state-controlled press to drive away consumers or disruptive investigations by tax and other regulators.

“This recklessness will cause much trouble for Apple,” the People’s Daily said.

“Apple needs to think deeply.”

