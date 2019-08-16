News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China’s paramilitary police rehearse crowd control in city close to Hong Kong

By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 10:01 AM

Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police have been seen marching and practising crowd-control tactics at a sports complex across from Hong Kong, in what some have interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters.

Hong Kong’s government has refused to talk with demonstrators who have protested since early June to demand expanded political rights and the scrapping of legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to China.

Protesters gesture as they stage a sit-in rally at the Airport in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Vehicles belonging to the paramilitary People’s Armed Police were arrayed on Friday in Shenzhen, a city just across from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong police officers said on Thursday they were not aware of plans for Chinese forces to join efforts to quell the demonstrations.

The protests have been marked by increasing violence and shut down the Hong Kong airport earlier this week.

