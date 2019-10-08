News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China’s CCTV shuns NBA games after Houston Rockets manager’s tweet on Hong Kong

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:20 AM

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV will no longer air NBA pre-season games set in China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted an image that supported anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.

CCTV also said on Tuesday in a statement posted to the official social media account of its sports channel that it is reviewing all its co-operation and exchanges involving the NBA.

The statement indicated the decision followed remarks made by NBA commissioner Adam Silver in Tokyo.

Mr Silver said in an interview with Kyodo News that the NBA supports Mr Morey.

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, centre, is now a delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, centre, is now a delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mr Morey’s tweet has provoked a wave of censure from Chinese companies, including a major sports merchandise retailer and news site that have halted its partnerships with the Rockets.

