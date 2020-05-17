News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China’s ambassador to Israel found dead

By Press Association
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 12:55 PM

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

Police exit the house of the Chinese ambassador in the central Israeli city of Herzliya (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Israel’s Foreign Ministry gave no cause for his death, but said police are investigating.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom are not in Israel.

The ambassador’s death on Sunday comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.


