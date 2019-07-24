News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify Taiwan

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 08:18 AM

China said it will not renounce the use of force in efforts to reunify Taiwan with the mainland and vowed to take all necessary military measures to defeat “separatists”.

In a national defence white paper released on Wednesday, China listed among its top priorities its resolve to contain “Taiwan independence” and combat what it considers separatist forces in Tibet and the far west region of Xinjiang.

The paper, published every few years, is an outline of China’s national defence policy.

Staff members prepare the China’s national defence white paper to distribute to reporters (AP)
Wednesday’s report highlighted China’s “defensive” approach, but also pledged to “surely counterattack if attacked”.

Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the threat of Taiwan separatism is growing and warned that those who are seeking Taiwan independence will meet a dead end.

“It anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will certainly fight, resolutely defending the country’s sovereign unity and territorial integrity,” Mr Wu said.

Taiwan, a democratically-governed island, split from the Communist Party-ruled mainland China amid civil war in 1949.

China maintains that Taiwan is part of its territory and seeks “complete reunification”.

The US has repeatedly raised Beijing’s ire by selling arms to Taiwan.

While the US does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, US law requires that it provide Taiwan with sufficient defence equipment and services for self-defence.

Mr Wu vowed China would take all necessary military measures to defeat ‘separatists’ (AP)
Earlier this month, the US tentatively approved a sale of 2.2 billion US dollars in arms to Taiwan — a proposal which had prompted China to threaten sanctions against the US.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it made the request in light of a growing military threat from China.

The white paper also pointed to US, Japanese and Australian moves to beef up their military presence and alliances in the Asia-Pacific as bringing uncertainties to the region.

The US deployment of a missile defence system in South Korea has severely undermined the regional strategic balance, the report said.

It further noted Japan’s reinterpretation of its post-Second World War constitution to allow its military to operate farther from its shores.

China’s military expansion in recent years has prompted concerns among other Pacific countries in a region long dominated by the US Navy.

- Press Association

