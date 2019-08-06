News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China warns Hong Kong protesters that punishment is ‘only a matter of time’

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 09:21 AM

A Chinese official responsible for Hong Kong affairs says punishment for those behind weeks of sometimes violent protests in the Chinese special administrative region is “only a matter of time”.

The comments on Tuesday by Yang Guang, spokesman for the Chinese Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, appear to indicate Beijing will take a hard line against the protests and has no plans to open a dialogue on their demands for political reforms.

Yang Guang (Andy Wong/AP)
Mr Yang singled out “brazen, violent and criminal actors” and the “meddling hands behind the scenes” as the focus law enforcement efforts, saying “as for their punishment, it’s only a matter of time.”

Mr Yang also called on Hong Kong citizens to turn on the protesters by refusing to accept their promotional materials and opposing disruptions to public transport.

Meanwhile, protesters condemned what they call the government’s “empty rhetoric” and instances of alleged police abuse in an inaugural People’s Press Conference.

Three protesters who spoke to reporters said the briefing was intended to counter the regular government and police news conferences in which authorities have repeatedly decried violent acts by some pro-democracy demonstrators.

Protesters Jerry Chan, right, chats with Linus Kim during a press conference (Kin Cheung/AP)
An activist using the pseudonym Jerry Chan said some officers have shown “total lack of self-discipline”, adding that some tear gas was fired on residential buildings during clashes across several districts Monday.

The protesters apologised for the inconveniences brought on by a general strike on Monday that paralysed regular workday operations in the city.

Major roads and public transit lines were blocked, while at least 77 flights out of the airport were cancelled.

