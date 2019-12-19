News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China targets tech giants in app privacy crackdown

China targets tech giants in app privacy crackdown
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:47 AM

Chinese tech companies including social media giant Tencent have been ordered by regulators to clean up how their apps handle user information or face possible penalties.

The industry ministry said 41 apps failed an examination following orders to ensure they comply with user data rules.

The operators cited include major social media and news services including Tencent’s QQ messaging app, Sina Sports, Sohu News and Xiaomi Finance.

The ministry said violations included improperly collecting or using information about visitors to their services.

Chinese authorities encourage internet and social media use but have steadily tightened censorship and controls on what companies can do with information they gather.

ChinaTenCentTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »