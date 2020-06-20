News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China says it is not holding Indian soldiers in Himalayas

China says it is not holding Indian soldiers in Himalayas
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 05:23 AM

China says it is not holding any Indian soldiers in the Himalayan border standoff between the two countries.

“My information is that at present there are no Indian personnel detained on the Chinese side,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday, according to an English version of his daily briefing posted on the ministry website.

Earlier reports, based on the ministry’s simultaneous translation at the briefing, said that Mr Zhao had said that China had not seized any Indian soldiers.

The later version posted on the ministry’s website leaves open the possibility that Indian troops were being held earlier.

Indian officials have denied that their soldiers were in Chinese custody.

Protesters burn a Chinese flag in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)
Protesters burn a Chinese flag in Dharmsala, India (Ashwini Bhatia/AP)

The comments came as China continued to blame India for a recent military clash at the border that left 20 people dead on the Indian side.

China has not said whether any of its soldiers died.

Mr Zhao said that “the rights and wrongs … are very clear and the responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side.”

He added that the two sides are in communication over diplomatic and military channels.

“We hope India will work with China to jointly maintain the long-term development of bilateral relations,” he said at the briefing.

Monday night’s confrontation in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ChinaIndiaMilitarystandoffTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be firedOfficer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting in Louisville to be fired

New York mayor forms race commission and sets Juneteenth as official holidayNew York mayor forms race commission and sets Juneteenth as official holiday

PM Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China border clashPM Modi denies any Indian territory was lost in China border clash

Spike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plansSpike in Covid-19 cases at hotspot popular with Irish tourists risks Algarve reopening plans


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher talks to a 30-year-old who says moving into his new home in Fermoy this week has been life-changing in every way'Over the moon': Cork man who spent months sleeping in car gets keys to new apartment

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »