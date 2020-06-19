News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China says it did not detain Indian soldiers in clash

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 10:45 AM

China has said it never detained Indian soldiers after Indian media reports that China had released 10 of them late on Thursday.

Indian officials have also denied that Indian troops were in Chinese custody.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that “China hasn’t seized any Indian personnel” when asked about the media reports.

The comments come as China blames India for a recent military clash at their border that left 20 people dead.

Mr Zhao said that “the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side”.

He added that the two sides are in communication over diplomatic and military channels.

“We hope India can work with China to maintain the long-term development of bilateral relations,” he said at a daily briefing.

This week’s confrontation in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.


