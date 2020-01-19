News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak

China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 05:23 AM

Seventeen more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

In total, 62 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases in a statement on Sunday.

Nineteen of those individuals have been discharged from the hospital, while two men in their 60’s — one with severe pre-existing conditions — have died from the illness.

Eight remain in a critical condition.

At least six countries in Asia and three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China as millions of Chinese travel for Lunar New Year holidays.

A number of countries have started screening passengers for the virus (Andy Wong/AP)
A number of countries have started screening passengers for the virus (Andy Wong/AP)

The list includes Thailand and Japan, which have together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

In the most recently diagnosed group, ages ranged between 30 and 79, Wuhan’s health commission said. Their initial symptoms were fever and a cough.

The health commission’s statement did not say whether these patients had visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been suspended after many infected individuals reported having either worked at or visited the venue.

Health authorities have maintained that there is no evidence that the virus transmits easily between humans.

The Chinese government is keen to avoid a repeat of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

ChinacoronavirusTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police fire tear gas at protesters in BeirutPolice fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Iran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to UkraineIran to send black box flight recorders from downed jet to Ukraine

Harry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commanderHarry Dunn: UK police chief demands urgent meeting with US base commander

Sadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crimeSadiq Khan: Nothing keeps me up at night more than knife crime


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »