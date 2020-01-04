News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China replaces its top official in Hong Kong amid protests

Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 12:37 PM

China has replaced its top official in Hong Kong, state media said, as anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory enter their eighth month.

Luo Huining, the former Communist Party chief for Shanxi province, has been appointed to head China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

He replaces Wang Zhimin, who had assumed office in September 2017. Xinhua did not give a reason for the change.

The protests, which began in early June, have turned violent at times, with hardline demonstrators clashing with police.

The violence has eased somewhat in the past month, but sporadic clashes have continued.

A huge and largely peaceful march on New Year’s Day degenerated into violence as some protesters attacked ATMs with spray paint and hammers, smashed traffic lights and blocked central streets with stones ripped from pavements.

Police used pepper spray, tear gas and a water cannon to drive off the demonstrators, although a government statement said officers were “deploying the minimum necessary force”.

The protesters are demanding fully democratic elections for Hong Kong’s leader and legislature and an investigation into police use of force to suppress their demonstrations.

