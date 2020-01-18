News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China identifies another four cases of coronavirus virus

China identifies another four cases of coronavirus virus
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 05:23 AM

Four more cases have been identified in a viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city Wuhan that has killed two people and prompted the United States and others to take precautionary measures.

The latest cases brings to 45 the number of people who have contracted the illness, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on Saturday, with five people in a serious condition.

The cause of the pneumonia has been traced to a new type of coronavirus.

Airports have begun screening passengers arriving from Wuhan (Andy Wong/AP)
Airports have begun screening passengers arriving from Wuhan (Andy Wong/AP)

Health authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

The US announced Friday it would begin screening passengers at three major airports arriving on flights from Wuhan.

At least a half-dozen countries in Asia also have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

The list includes Thailand and Japan, which both have reported cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce

Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in ParisLouvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris

Tommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judgeTommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judge


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »