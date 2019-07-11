News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
China hits back after 22 countries condemn Muslim detention centres

Geng Shuang. Image: Wiki
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 12:53 PM

China's foreign ministry has attacked a statement by 22 Western countries at the United Nations urging it to stop holding members of its Muslim population in detention centres. Spokesman Geng Shuang called the measures necessary for national security and accused the countries of trampling on China's sovereignty.

He said at a daily briefing that the letter "disregarded the facts, slandered and attacked China with unwarranted accusations, flagrantly politicised human rights issues and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs".

"The Chinese side expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition," Mr Geng said, adding that China had registered "solemn complaints" with the countries involved.

"We urge these countries to respect the facts, discard prejudice, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop politicising human rights issues and intervening in China's internal affairs with the Xinjiang issue," he said.

In addition to travel restrictions and a massive surveillance network, China is estimated to have arbitrarily detained up to one million Muslims in prison-like detention centres in Xinjiang, with reports of harsh treatment and poor living conditions inside.

