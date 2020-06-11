News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China expects more rain after floods affect almost three million people

China expects more rain after floods affect almost three million people
Rescuers carry a child to a boat from a flooded village in Qingyuan in southern China's Guangdong province. Pic: AP
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 01:45 PM

Parts of southern China have been cleaning up following floods that have left at least 20 people dead or missing.

Nearly three million people have been affected by the floods, with 228,000 forced to seek shelter and 1,300 homes destroyed, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The area is forecast to be hit with more rain over the coming days.

Direct economic losses are estimated at more than 500 million US dollars, the ministry said.

While damage has been concentrated in Hunan province and the Guangxi region, authorities were monitoring the situation in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the global coronavirus pandemic, which lies along the Yangtze River.

READ MORE

Former student kills one, wounds five, in school knife attack in Slovakia

Guangxi’s crucial tourism sector, already hit hard by the pandemic, has suffered further losses from the floods.

In the picturesque town of Yangshuo, famed for its river scenery, streets flooded and tourists had to be evacuated on bamboo rafts.

The county government said more than 1,000 hotels and other accommodation, as well as 5,000 shops, suffered water damage.

Firefighters and other public workers helped to clear debris and spray disinfectant.

Seasonal flooding regularly strikes the lower regions of China’s major river systems, particularly those of the Yangtze and the Pearl to the south.

Authorities have sought to mitigate the damage through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost three million homes were destroyed.

READ MORE

Doctor in India warns of ‘ticking time bomb’ in fight against coronavirus


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Chinafloods

More in this Section

Woman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s responseWoman hit by police horse at London Black Lives Matter protest ‘shocked’ by force’s response

'Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma''Highly dangerous' man admits rape and false imprisonment in 90s that left victim with 'decades of emotional trauma'

Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lakeRichmond protesters topple Columbus statue and throw it in lake

Death toll from Pakistan building collapse risesDeath toll from Pakistan building collapse rises


Lifestyle

Weather update: this summer is set to be fresh and cool with shades of pistachio, mint, dried basil and sage. More saturated than white and creams; more grown-up than pretty pastels; consider these summer greens a stylish way of getting your five- a-day.Trend of the Week: Summer Greens - Embrace the salad dasy of summer

David Gray, Hillary Clinton and Steve Bannon all feature in impressive documentaries tonightThursday TV highlights: Other Voices, David Gray and two gripping documentaries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »