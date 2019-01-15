NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
China criticises ‘irresponsible’ Trudeau comments in death penalty case

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 11:11 AM

China has expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his criticism of a death sentence given to an alleged Canadian drug smuggler at a retrial.

Mr Trudeau should “respect the rule of law, respect China’s judicial sovereignty, correct mistakes and stop making irresponsible remarks”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Ms Hua told reporters at a daily briefing that China expresses “our strong dissatisfaction with this”.

Her comments are the latest sign of a sharply chilly turn in China-Canada relations since Canada detained a top Chinese telecommunications executive on December 1 at the request of the United States.

A court in north-eastern China announced the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on Monday, overturning a 15-year prison term from November 2018.

Schellenberg first went on trial in 2016.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

CanadaChinaJustin Trudeau

