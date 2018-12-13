NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
China confirms it has detained two Canadians

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 08:30 AM

China has confirmed it has detained two Canadian men, saying they were detained on suspicion of “endangering national security”.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into custody on Monday.

Michael Kovrig (AP)

Mr Lu said Canada has been informed of the detentions, but declined to say whether the men have been provided with lawyers. He said they are being handled separately.

The two cases ratchet up pressure on Canada, which is holding an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei wanted by the US.

Meng Wanzhou (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP)

China has demanded the immediate release of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of its founder.

Asked if detentions were related to Meng’s arrest, Mr Lu said they were being handled according to Chinese law.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

HuaweiMeng WanzhouMichael KovrigMichael Spavor

