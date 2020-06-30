News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China approves national security law for Hong Kong – reports

China approves national security law for Hong Kong – reports
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 06:01 AM

Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity.

The South China Morning Post newspaper and public broadcaster RTHK, both citing unnamed sources, said that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress voted unanimously to approve a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

There was no official confirmation from the central government in Beijing or Hong Kong officials.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declined to comment on the law at a weekly meeting with reporters, saying it was inappropriate for her to do so while the Standing Committee was still meeting.

Pro-China supporters holding Chinese national flags, toast during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Pro-China supporters holding Chinese national flags, toast during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

She did say that once the law is passed, “the Hong Kong government will announce it and promulgate it for implementation here, and then I and my senior officials will do our best to respond to everyone’s questions, especially regarding the enforcement of this national law.”

The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s affairs.

It follows months of anti-government protests that at times descended into violence in Hong Kong last year.

The law has met with strong opposition within Hong Kong and condemnation from former colonial ruler Britain, the US, the European Union and others.

We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China

Human rights groups have warned the law could target opposition politicians seen as insufficiently loyal to Beijing for arrest or disqualification from running in September elections for the Legislative Council.

Ahead of the announcement, the US government said on Monday it will bar defence exports to Hong Kong and will soon require licenses for the sale of items to Hong Kong that have both civilian and military uses.

The administration has warned for weeks that if the law was passed, it would take action to end special US trade and commercial preferences Hong Kong had enjoyed since reverting to Chinese rule in 1997.

“The United States is forced to take this action to protect US national security,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China. We cannot risk these items falling into the hands of the People’s Liberation Army, whose primary purpose is to uphold the dictatorship of the (ruling Communist Party) by any means necessary.”

There are concerns the law would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory (Andy Wong/AP)
There are concerns the law would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory (Andy Wong/AP)

The US Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on businesses and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to the city’s residents.

Britain says it could offer residency and possible citizenship to around 3 million of Hong Kong’s 7.5 million people.

China has denounced all such moves as gross interference in its internal affairs and foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said Beijing has decided to retaliate with visa restrictions on “US personnel who perform badly on Hong Kong related issues”.

China decided to use the National People’s Congress to enact the legislation after opposition within Hong Kong’s Legislative Council and within society as a whole made it impossible to pass at the local level.

The law is seen as the most significant erosion to date of Hong Kong’s British-style rule of law and high degree of autonomy that China promised Hong Kong would enjoy at least through 2047 under the “one country, two systems” framework.

Passage of the legislation will also allow the central government in Beijing to set up a national security office in Hong Kong to collect and analyse intelligence and deal with criminal cases related to national security.

More on this topic

China ‘carrying out demographic genocide’ against Muslim populationChina ‘carrying out demographic genocide’ against Muslim population

Carl Bildt: a new geopolitical arena for the EUCarl Bildt: a new geopolitical arena for the EU

Three Indian soldiers killed in border confrontation with Chinese troopsThree Indian soldiers killed in border confrontation with Chinese troops

Letter to the Editor: Why no protests on behalf of the Uighurs?Letter to the Editor: Why no protests on behalf of the Uighurs?


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ChinaHong KongSecurityUSTOPIC: China

More in this Section

Reddit and Twitch clamp down on Trump-backing forums over hate speechReddit and Twitch clamp down on Trump-backing forums over hate speech

Johnny Depp awaits decision on whether libel trial against The Sun will go aheadJohnny Depp awaits decision on whether libel trial against The Sun will go ahead

Asteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – studyAsteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – study

Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in CanadaCirque du Soleil files for creditor protection in Canada


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »