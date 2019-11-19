News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

China accuses US of double standards on violence in Hong Kong

China accuses US of double standards on violence in Hong Kong
Protests in Hong Kong.
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 11:50 AM

China has accused America of “double standards” after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the Hong Kong government bears the prime responsibility for restoring calm to the former British colony.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that while the US has “appeared to be fair” concerning pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, it harbours “ulterior intention to intervene … and double standards on violent crimes”.

Mr Geng said efforts by Hong Kong police to enforce the law should not be compared to the violent behaviour of “extremist forces”.

Mr Pompeo said on Monday that the government must address public concerns because law enforcement alone cannot stop the unrest.

Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a framework that promised the territory certain democratic freedoms not afforded to the mainland.

READ MORE

Doubts raised over reason Heathrow fumes flight was diverted to Dublin

More on this topic

100 protesters surrounded by police at Hong Kong university100 protesters surrounded by police at Hong Kong university

China tells UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairsChina tells UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

Protestors 'don't see any alternative,' says Irish student as he leaves Hong KongProtestors 'don't see any alternative,' says Irish student as he leaves Hong Kong

Hong Kong police battle protesters trying to escape university campusHong Kong police battle protesters trying to escape university campus

TOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’Alastair Campbell: Prince Andrew’s TV interview was a ‘mistake’

Smoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearbySmoke shrouds Sydney’s skyline as wildfires burn nearby

Andrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement callsAndrew project suffers sponsorship blow amid Epstein statement calls

Medics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patientsMedics to get day-in-the-life experience of bowel disease patients


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »