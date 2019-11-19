China accuses US of double standards on violence in Hong Kong

China has accused America of “double standards” after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the Hong Kong government bears the prime responsibility for restoring calm to the former British colony.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday that while the US has “appeared to be fair” concerning pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, it harbours “ulterior intention to intervene … and double standards on violent crimes”.

Mr Geng said efforts by Hong Kong police to enforce the law should not be compared to the violent behaviour of “extremist forces”.

Mr Pompeo said on Monday that the government must address public concerns because law enforcement alone cannot stop the unrest.

Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a framework that promised the territory certain democratic freedoms not afforded to the mainland.