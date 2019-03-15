NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Children’s noses hold clues to lung infection risk, study finds

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 11:30 PM

Examining the bacterial makeup of a child’s nose could help doctors improve the diagnosis and treatment of serious lung infections, scientists say.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh found that bacteria and viruses at the back of the nose and throat of children with respiratory infections is different to that of healthy youngsters.

These differences indicate the severity of the condition and could help doctors predict how long the affected child needs to spend in hospital.

In less serious cases they could be helped to recover naturally, reducing the need for antibiotics.

This could really impact on how doctors diagnose LRTIs and use precious antibiotics to fight infections

Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), including pneumonia and bronchiolitis, are a leading cause of death in under-fives around the world.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, weakness and fever.

Professor Debby Bogaert of Edinburgh University’s Medical Research Council Centre for Inflammation Research, who led the study, said: “Lung infections can be extremely serious in children and babies and are very distressing for parents.

“Our findings show for the first time that the total microbial community in the respiratory tract – rather than a single virus or a bacteria – is a vital indicator of respiratory health.

“This could really impact on how doctors diagnose LRTIs and use precious antibiotics to fight infections.”

Researchers worked with teams in The Netherlands to take samples from more than 150 children under the age of six hospitalised with an LRTI and compared them with samples from healthy children.

They found the ‘microbiome’ – the population of bacteria and viruses – at the back of the nose and throat was related to that seen in the lungs, making it easier to understand and diagnose infections.

The microbiome profiles allowed them to identify 92% of children as being healthy or ill when combined with factors such as the child’s age.

It also provided a marker of the infection’s severity.

The study, funded by the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research, is published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

The LancetUniversity of Edinburgh

More in this Section

Pilot of stricken Ethiopian plane ‘called in emergency soon after take-off’

Israel strikes 100 Hamas targets in Gaza after Tel Aviv rocket attack

Deadly terror attacks on places of worship over the last decade

How the New Zealand mosque shootings unfolded


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »