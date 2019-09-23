Children killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capital

At least seven children have been killed after a school collapsed in Kenya’s capital.

Hundreds of people gathered at The Precious Talent Top School in Nairobi as emergency workers picked through the debris.

It was not clear whether anyone was trapped underneath. Officials said at least seven children were killed (Khalil Senosi/AP)

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna later said 64 children had been admitted and that two of them were in critical condition.

“The children here were all running away and crying,” said local resident Michael Otieno.

More than 800 students are enrolled at the school, officials said.

One survivor, 10-year-old Tracy Oduor, told The Associated Press: “We were in class reading and we heard pupils and teachers screaming, and the class started collapsing and then a stone hit me on the mouth.

“When we got out of the gate we heard that pupils were dead. I feel so sad.”

- Press Association