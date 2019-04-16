NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Children fed balanced meals for three months were healthier years later

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 02:54 PM

Children who were fed healthy family meals during a three-month trial remained healthier for years after, a study in the UK has found.

Low-income families in Edinburgh and Colchester were given simple recipe kits to cook five healthy meals a week, with scientists studying the impact on their children’s body mass index (BMI).

The BMI of children who had been cooked well-balanced meals during the scheme fell by between 5% and 6%.

Researchers also found that, in the three years after the study, children continued to eat healthily, although there was no evidence of a similar change in their parents.

Interestingly, it appears possible to affect children’s habits even if those of their parents are unchanged

Experts from the Universities of Edinburgh and Bath collected information on 285 families’ dietary habits, weight and BMI, and found that prior to the programme all the adults and children involved were eating too much saturated fat and sugar and not enough fruit and vegetables.

Professor Michèle Belot, from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Economics, led the study and said: “Our results suggest that dietary habits are more malleable early on in life than later.

“We found that children in both groups moved down in the distribution of body mass index.

“Interestingly, it appears possible to affect children’s habits even if those of their parents are unchanged.”

However, a similar initiative that encouraged families to eat meals at regular times of the day and cut out snacks for three months had a similar impact on children’s BMI during the first year, but the benefits faded over time.

READ MORE

Travel chaos and more than 120 arrests amid London climate change protests

- Press Association

More on this topic

Study to examine impact of rising visitor numbers on Giant’s Causeway

Eagle family of two males and one female filmed raising eaglets together

Paloma Faith: I don’t see what’s wrong with a little boy wearing a dress

Galaxy Fold will be ‘first of many’ foldable devices, says Samsung

KEYWORDS

Bath UniversityBMIDietFoodhealthHealthy eatingUniversity of Edinburgh

More in this Section

Facebook discontinues Messenger friends payment feature

Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand

Notre Dame’s ‘most precious’ treasures saved

Lancashire Policeman sprayed with ammonia on duty seriously ill


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »