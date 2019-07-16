News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Children among migrants detained by UK Border Force in Dover

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 04:12 PM

Children were among a group of migrants detained by Border Force off the coast of Dover on Tuesday.

A group of “up to 38” people were caught travelling across the Channel to Kent shortly before midday, a witness said.

A woman carrying a young child and holding the hand of another was among those brought ashore by Border Force (Garth Fuller/PA)
Pictures showed a woman carrying a young child and holding the hand of another as Home Office officials processed the migrants in Dover.

A spokesman for the Home Office said Border Force was “dealing with three ongoing small boat incidents off the Kent and Sussex coasts” into the afternoon.

Another photograph appeared to show some of the people wearing orange lifejackets as they were taken to shore in a Border Force rigid-inflatable boat.

A boat which appears to have been used by the migrants during their crossing was also being tugged.

A Border Force boat carrying suspected migrants arrives in Dover, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel earlier on Tuesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
HM Coastguard also confirmed it helped Border Force with three incidents.

A spokesman added: “We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

The Home Office said further details would be given later.

- Press Association

