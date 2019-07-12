Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding

A 13-year-old suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, killing five people and injuring 11 others.

Police official Fayz Mohammad Babarkhil said the child blew himself up early Friday at a wedding organised by Malik Toor, a commander of a pro-government militia.

Toor died in the attack and officials said he was the likely target of the bomber.

The attack took place in Pachirwa Agham district of Nangarhar province.

No-one took responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate have a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan, and the IS group is headquartered in Nangarhar province.

-PA