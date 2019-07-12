News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding

Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding
Image: Google
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 10:52 AM

A 13-year-old suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, killing five people and injuring 11 others.

Police official Fayz Mohammad Babarkhil said the child blew himself up early Friday at a wedding organised by Malik Toor, a commander of a pro-government militia.

Toor died in the attack and officials said he was the likely target of the bomber.

The attack took place in Pachirwa Agham district of Nangarhar province.

No-one took responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate have a strong presence in eastern Afghanistan, and the IS group is headquartered in Nangarhar province.

-PA

READ MORE

Russian S-400 missile defence system arrives in Turkey

More on this topic

Survey finds 87% of project managers believe Brexit will negatively impact their businessSurvey finds 87% of project managers believe Brexit will negatively impact their business

Meet the Irish 'supergran' aiming to do her first skydive at 83Meet the Irish 'supergran' aiming to do her first skydive at 83

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport IrelandSport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Picture This announce major Kerry gigPicture This announce major Kerry gig

More in this Section

I didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM MayI didn’t want to be little girl crying wolf over Brexit, says outgoing PM May

Johnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit doneJohnson insists ‘common sense’ breaking out over getting Brexit done

Harvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal teamHarvey Weinstein adds #MeToo critic to his legal team

Dozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in HawaiiDozens injured as turbulence forces flight to land in Hawaii


Lifestyle

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »