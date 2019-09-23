Child, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UK

A driver was badly injured and his three-year-old passenger hurt after his car overturned on a roundabout and hit a house, police said.

The white Ford Focus flipped at the roundabout of Newbiggin Road and North Seaton Road in Ashington, Northumberland, at 8.45pm on Sunday.

It destroyed a garden wall and ended up against a terraced house.

An investigation has been launched after a collision in #Ashington left a man and a young child hospitalised. Last night, we attended a collision at Newbiggin Road after a white Ford Focus had collided with the roundabout, overturned and smashed into a garden wall. More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/POBcgm46Na — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) September 23, 2019

The 30-year-old driver was taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious spinal injuries.

The three-year-old passenger was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington with minor injuries, while no-one in the house was hurt.

Northumbria Police said an investigation was under way and appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area or dashcam footage.

- Press Association