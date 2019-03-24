NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Child, 11, hurt in suspected shooting in London

Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 10:39 PM

An 11-year-old child and a woman have been injured in a suspected shooting in south-west London.

Police said they have been taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to the scene in Figges Marsh, Mitcham, at 5.40pm on Sunday after reports a firearm had been discharged.

Scotland Yard said a large group of males were seen in the road before the suspected shooting and police are trying to trace them.

Two other people who went to a nearby hospital are also believed to have been injured during the incident.

Their injuries are also described as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police have put a Section 60 order in place, allowing officers to detain anyone for searches, until Monday morning.

The force said in a statement: "A woman and an 11-year-old child were treated by the London Ambulance Service for injuries believed to have been caused by a firearm. They have been taken to hospital.

"A large group of males had been seen in the road prior to the firearm being discharged and inquiries are ongoing to locate these individuals.

"It is believed that two further people - who subsequently self-presented at a nearby hospital - were injured during the incident.

"None of those injured is in a life-threatening condition. There have been no arrests at this stage."

