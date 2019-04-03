NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Chicago’s mayor-elect vows to restore trust between people and police

Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Chicago’s mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot has become the city’s first black woman and openly gay person to be elected to lead the US’s third-largest city.

It was an overwhelming victory over political veteran and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Ms Lightfoot told supporters gathered in a hotel the campaign is over both she and Ms Preckwinkle will work for the city they love.

The former federal prosecutor said, with the mandate for change, she will work to make the city’s streets safe again.

She said she will work to give the city’s children access to the high-quality education they deserve.

She added the city can build trust between the city’s residents and “its brave police”.

Toni Preckwinkle gives her concession speech (Tyler LaRiviere/AP)

Ms Lightfoot and Ms Preckwinkle were the top two in the February general election that saw 14 vie to succeed mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff to Barack Obama.

He decided against running for a third term.

Ms Lightfoot will be sworn in on May 20

- Press Association

