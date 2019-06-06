News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Chicago releases emergency calls from Jussie Smollett ‘attack’ incident

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 09:01 AM

The city of Chicago has released two 911 calls made after Empire actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack.

Recordings of the emergency calls following the January 29 incident were obtained by the Associated Press and other outlets on Wednesday evening.

Both calls were made by an unidentified man who said he worked for “an artist” he did not want to name.

Empire actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago on January 29 (Richard Shotwell/Invasion/AP)

During the first call, the man said the person went to a Subway restaurant and “some guys … they jumped him”.

The caller said the person was initially reluctant to make the report but that he would speak to police.

The man expressed concern about a perceived delay in the police response during the second call.

Smollett was later charged with lying to police. Prosecutors dropped the charges on March 26.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man dies after setting himself on fire outside White House

First US state trial against opioid makers under way

Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels

Two dead after suspected tornado roars through Oklahoma town

ChicagoJussie SmollettTOPIC: US

More in this Section

24,000lb of rubbish and four dead bodies removed in Everest clean-up

Inquiry hears of ‘sexual abuse’ at home run by religious order in Scotland

US veteran visits landing beaches ahead of French medal recognition

London Bridge attack inquest told of ‘missed opportunity’ to avert atrocity


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »