Chicago police continue inquiry into ‘hate assault’ on actor

Chicago police have recovered more surveillance footage of Empire actor Jussie Smollett walking before and after he says he was attacked by two masked men.

However, they have not found video of the attack.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also said on Thursday that Smollett and his manager say they were talking on the phone when he was attacked at 2am on Tuesday.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

Mr Guglielmi said Smollett has declined to hand his phone records to police.

Police released images on Wednesday of two people who were walking in the area around that time on Tuesday, but Mr Guglielmi stresses that they are not considered suspects and are being sought because they were in the vicinity.

Smollett, who is gay and black, says two men beat him, hurled racial and homophobic insults at him, poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and looped a rope around his neck before fleeing.

